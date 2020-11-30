D’Tigers makes it 3 wins in 3 matches

Nigeria men basketball team D’Tigers continues their impressive run of forms ahead of the 2021 FIBA afrobasket tournament.

D’Tigers defeated Mali in the ongoing afrobasket qualifier going on in Kigali; they exercised their win over Mali with a 23 points gap, with D’Tigers having 91 points and Mali 68 points.

Mali had first won the first quarter, 16-13, but D’Tigers turned the table around beginning from the second quarter.

They have now made it 3 wins out of 3, having defeated Sudan and the host, Rwanda.

D’Tigers are on top of Group D and will continue its next phase of qualifiers scheduled for February 2021.