DSS Pledges to Release El-Zakzaky, Wife

The Department of State Services, DSS, has promised to comply with the ruling of a Kaduna High Court granting leave to detained leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat leave to travel to India for medical attention.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the service, Dr. Peter Afunanya.

Recall that Justice Darius Khobo of Kaduna State High Court on Monday granted the couple leave to travel to India for medical attention.

The statement read: “This is to inform the public that the Department of State Services (DSS) has received the order granting Ibrahim El-Zakzaky leave to travel to India for medical treatment.

“Consequently, the Service is liaising with relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance.

“Conformity with the order is in line with the Service’s avowed commitment to the Rule of Law inherent in a democracy.”

Justice Khobo while granting the leave, however, stipulated that the El Zakzakys would be accompanied on the trip by state officials and that they must return to the country upon discharge to face trial.

They must also use the hospital which they specified on their application for leave to seek medical attention.