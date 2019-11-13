DSS operatives fire bullets, teargas at crowd protesting Sowore’s release

A crowd protesting the continued detention of Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Services after he met his bail condition were forcefully dispersed by security operatives on Tuesday.

It was gathered that operatives of the DSS fired gun shots and used pepper spray to disperse the protesters who had gathered around the service headquarters to demand for the release of Omoyele Sowore.

The protesters who were carrying several placards were rounding up their sit out when the incident occurred.

Convener of the protest, Deji Adeyanju was addressing the media on the reason behind the protest when truck loads of operatives some with masks arrived the scene and chased them away. Adeyanju also alleged that the activists were bribed N1 million at gunpoint to shelve the protest but were not deterred.

On sighting some of the protesters who defied the disperse order, an operative pulled out his service pistol and shot several rounds into the air.

Shortly afterwards, another operative used pepper spray to force those who were seated to flee.

In the ensuing melee, some of the protesters left behind their placards, pairs of shoes and some personal effects.