DSS drags Sowore to court

The Department of State Services (DSS) has brought Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress’ (AAC) Presidential candidate in the 2019 election to a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Sowore who has been held in detention by the DSS is the convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement.

He is being accused of plans to illegally and unconstitutionally overthrow the democratically elected government of President Muhammadu Buhari through #RevolutionNow protest.

The operatives of the DSS sneaked the Publisher of Sahara Reporters through the backdoor into the courtroom.

Sowore appeared full of energy and was smiling all through as he exchanged pleasantries with lawyers.