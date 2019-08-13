Don’t Let Social Media Fool You – How Correct Is Davido On This?

So recently, popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Davido dished out an advice to his followers. He advised them not to allow the pressure on social media gets to them.

In his words,

“Don’t be fooled by what you see … you’re doing so much better than u think”.

Honestly, this tweet hit me hard. It was though as if he was talking to me. I mean, I have always been the kind of person that the moment I log in to Instagram, I get depressed instantly. I don’t know why but I just switch from my happy mood to a sad mood. I see people’s pictures and posts, they are living their best lives, making money, falling in love, chasing their dreams and then I ask myself, “Why is nothing working for me?”

It took a while for me to realize that I shouldn’t take anything I see on social media hook, line and sinker. The truth is that people chronicle their best moments and biggest accomplishments on social media because those are the things they’re proud of and things they want everyone to know about. Nobody comes online to rant about their struggles or failures. Just, very few.

Social media gives us a skewed vision of real life. Those pictures and updates about people’s lives are usually only the very best things. We see this amazing life and forget there’s a whole lot more going on behind the scenes that are not so pretty. It goes without saying that, “We smile to hide our tears” which translates to, “We post our best pictures to hide the struggles we face in real life”.

I mean, some couples appear extremely happy on social media but behind those photos, they are both miserable and in dysfunctional relationships. Some couples post next to nothing about their personal lives on social media but are in an extremely beautiful loving relationship. Things aren’t always what they appear to be.

In today’s world where social media rules almost anything, it is very easy to get caught up in the lives of other people. I will say that social media should not be our go-to guide for relationship goals, career goals, family goals or whatever other hashtag created from a video or picture as if it is the only ceiling which we are to reach. What are your goals, your dreams?

Our life is for us to find our passion and calling, where you feel like you’re being led to in life. Stop worrying about the next person and what their move is going to be. What is the next move that will help you in your life? You are not going to find it through somebody else and what they are doing. No, you can only discover it from your instinct and the desires of your heart.

So, yeah, as Davido said, do not let the pressure that comes from social media get to you. It will leave you unhappy and on a long, desperate search for something different. You must remember who you are and become the best you that you can be.