Donald Trump Names Susie Wiles as First Female Chief of Staff in U.S. History

President-elect Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Susie Summerall Wiles as his White House Chief of Staff, making her the first woman in U.S. history to assume the role.

The announcement was made on Thursday as Trump continued assembling his senior team ahead of his inauguration on January 20, 2025.

In a statement, Trump praised Wiles for her pivotal role in his campaign, calling her “tough, smart, innovative, and universally admired and respected.” He added, “It is a well-deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud.”

Wiles, 67, has been a fixture in Republican politics for decades. A Politico profile earlier this year described her as “feared but little-known.” She entered the political arena in the 1970s, working in the Washington office of Rep. Jack Kemp. She later joined Ronald Reagan’s presidential campaign in 1980 and served as a scheduler in his White House.

In Florida, Wiles helped businessman Rick Scott win the governorship in 2010 and worked with Jacksonville mayors and Rep. Tillie Fowler. She managed Trump’s successful Florida campaign in 2016, delivering the critical battleground state against Hillary Clinton.

Wiles also played a key role in Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ 2018 gubernatorial campaign, though their relationship soured in later years. When DeSantis challenged Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, Wiles led Trump’s team to a decisive victory, prompting DeSantis to exit the race in January.

Trump lauded Wiles’ ability to manage a disciplined campaign, often referring to her as one of his most trusted advisers. At a Milwaukee rally earlier this month, he described her as “incredible” and “the best in the business.”

During his election victory speech on Wednesday in Florida, Trump introduced Wiles to the crowd as “the ice maiden,”

During the campaign, she even performed tasks reserved for volunteers, such as collecting voter commitment cards at a July rally in Iowa. Chris LaCivita, a co-chair of Trump’s campaign, remarked, “If somebody leaves trash on the table after a meeting, Susie’s the person to grab the trash and put it in the trash can.”

Chief of Staff is widely regarded as one of Washington’s most powerful and challenging positions. Wiles will oversee the White House’s day-to-day operations, advising the president on policy decisions and managing staff.

Trump expressed confidence in her ability to handle the job, saying, “Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again.”

As the first woman to hold the position, Wiles faces heightened scrutiny but enters the role with decades of experience and a track record of success in high-pressure political campaigns.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio congratulated Wiles on social media, calling her a “strong, intelligent woman” and a historic choice for the Trump administration.

Wiles’ appointment signals Trump’s commitment to a more seasoned and professional White House operation in his second term after the turbulence of his first administration.

Reflecting on her career and the changes in the Republican Party, Wiles said earlier this year, “There are changes we must live with to get done the things we’re trying to do.”

