Bolt Driver Surprises Nigerians with Apology to Lawmaker Alex Ikwechegh 

In a surprising turn of events, a Bolt driver involved in an altercation with Nigerian lawmaker Alex Ikwechegh has issued an unreserved apology, sparking fresh reactions online.

For those catching up, the incident started when Alex Ikwechegh allegedly got into a physical altercation with the driver, leading to a wave of social media outrage.

Following the incident, Ikwechegh was arraigned in court and granted bail at ₦500,000, with a requirement to attend further court proceedings.

Now, in an unexpected twist, the Bolt driver has stepped forward to apologize for his role in the confrontation. He expressed regret for any actions or words that might have escalated the situation, emphasizing the need for unity to promote Nigeria’s economic growth.

“I am the Bolt driver who had a misunderstanding with Honorable Alex Ikwechegh recently,” he said. “I want to apologize to him for anything I may have said or done that provoked him.”

He continued, highlighting the bigger picture: “This is a time for Nigerians to unite and move the nation forward. Let’s forgive and forget.”

The apology has sparked a lively debate on social media, with some praising the driver’s call for unity, while others question the dynamics behind the incident. One thing’s for sure this story isn’t going away anytime soon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...