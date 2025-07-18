Donald Trump Diagnosed with Chronic Vein Condition, White House Confirms

President Donald Trump, 79, has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a condition that affects blood flow in the legs, the White House announced on Thursday, July 17.

The diagnosis followed several weeks of leg swelling and the appearance of bruises on the president’s right hand, which had drawn public attention.

According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Trump underwent a detailed medical examination earlier this week, which included vascular tests and an echocardiogram.

In a medical note released to the press, Dr. Sean Barbabella, the president’s physician, stated that “there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.”

He confirmed that all laboratory results were within normal limits and that the heart and kidney functions were stable.

The condition, chronic venous insufficiency, develops when veins in the legs are unable to pump blood properly back to the heart, often causing swelling, a heavy feeling in the legs, or skin irritation. It is common among people over 70, and not considered dangerous when treated early.

Dr. Barbabella described Trump’s case as “benign and common,” adding that the president’s overall health remains excellent.

The bruising seen on Trump’s hand was also addressed. Dr. Barbabella explained that it was caused by “minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking” and the use of aspirin, which the president takes as part of a routine cardiovascular prevention plan.

Photographs taken during Trump’s meeting with Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain at the White House on July 16 showed visible discoloration on his hand.

Similar bruising had also been observed in February, during a visit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Medical experts consulted by the media agreed with the White House’s explanation. Dr. Matthew Edwards, Chair of the Department of Vascular Surgery at Wake Forest University, said,

“This condition is not dangerous by itself. It’s something we often see in people in this age group.”

Dr. Meryl Logan, a vascular surgeon at the University of Texas at Austin, added that compression stockings and leg elevation are the most common forms of treatment.

“Blood is meant to flow upward, but if the valves in the veins are weak, it flows backward and causes swelling,” she said.

As of now, President Trump has not made any public comment about the diagnosis.

According to his staff, he continues with his regular duties. He was last seen in public on July 13, attending the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey.