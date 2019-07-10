Don Jazzy Endorses Sex before Marriage; Five Reasons Why I Think It Is Proper

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, believes that sex before marriage is a must for him. The music veteran made this known in a question and answer session on his Instgram page. He was asked what he would do when he marries a lady and finds out that she has a low sex drive.

Don Jazzy answered that he would definitely have sex with the lady he intends to marry before they walk down the aisle and if the lady would not agree then she should not even bother being with him.

In his words,

“Oga, I must chop the thing before marriage o, if you no gree kark one side. Church no reach der o”.

For a reason I really stand with Don Jazzy on this. I know sex before marriage is a topic that people feel very strongly about. It is quite a controversial issue for some people but truth is, it is a topic that we MUST talk about no matter how much we try to avoid it.

So, on the question whether having sex before marriage is cool, I am hundred percent in support of it. Church aside, below are some of the reasons why I think it is proper to have sex before marriage.

So you are just going to have one partner your whole life?

Abstaining from sex until marriage whether you are a lady or a guy actually makes you end up having just one sex partner your whole life and where is the fun in that? In fact, how will you be able to tell what you like in bed if you have just been shagging one person all your life? So, it’s always cool to kiss a shirt and shoes combo’s until you know what you actually like.

What if your sex drive is different?

In as much as we know how important it is to find our soul mates, we should also try to find someone that their sex drive matches ours. Now, imagine after waiting all these years to have sex and it finally does on your wedding night. And then you realize that you crave for it more that your partner does. How do you intend to handle that knowing that no matter how much we try to downplay it, sex is a very important aspect in every relationship?

You actually have no one to compare your partner to;

The fact that you have no one to compare your partner to might turn out to be frustrating. I mean, if you have no one to compare your partner to, then how will you know how to do things? And more importantly, how you like things to be done to you. This can make for a very frustrating love making at times.

Sexual issues

What if as a lady, you get married and find out that your husband has some sexual problems like premature ejaculation, inability to get an erection, or even an allergy to his sperm? Wouldn’t you rather deal with those issues before you are married? This way you know if your future is even going to address them.

What if your partner is not so good in bed?

When you wait until after marriage before having sex with your partner, how will you know if they are good in bed? See, not everyone is great in bed and most people don’t start out very good at all. A lot of good sex is about listening to your partner and being able to respond accordingly. But how do you know if someone is a good listener unless you try it first?

Like I said before, sex plays a big role in marriage. Just as you should discuss children, religion, and where you both want to live before tying the knot, sex too is a big part of a relationship to leave to chance. So, what do you guys think? Would you rather have sex before tying the knot with your lover or hold on till after marriage?