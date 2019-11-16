Dominica: Chamber of Commerce Promotes Economic, Social Integration of Venezuelan Migrants

The economic and social integration of Venezuelan migrants into Dominican society is currently being supported through culture and music. The Acting Head of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Mission in the Dominican Republic, Josué Gastelbondo, says it is essential to support the activities of economic and social integration of Venezuelan migrants into the society.

‘’No better way to do it than through culture and music’’, Josué Gastelbondo, said

Already, a charity musical gala has been held by the Venezuelan-Dominican Chamber of Commerce and supported by IOM. It provided a perfect occasion to present the Dominican-Venezuelan Symphonic Orchestra that delight the public with a varied programme of classical music and folklore from both countries.

For Gastelbondo, the orchestra was an opportunity and an example of intercultural integration, adding, ‘’we are pleased to contribute.’’

‘’There are more than 90 orchestras made up of Venezuelan refugees and migrants around the world. The Dominican Republic had the musicians and talent to create ours’’, explained Javier Abi Harb, director of the orchestra, minutes before it started its first performance.