Dolly Parton’s Husband, Carl Dean, Passes Away at 82

Carl Dean, the longtime husband of country music legend Dolly Parton, passed away on Monday, March 3rd, in Nashville, according to a statement released by Parton. He was 82 years old.

Throughout his lifetime, Dean was known for being fiercely private despite being married to one of the most famous singers in the world.

In an emotional statement posted on her website and social media, Parton, 79, expressed her grief, saying:

“Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.”

Dean and Parton first met outside the Wishy Washy Launderette in Nashville on the very day Parton moved to the city at age 18. Reflecting on their first conversation, Parton once shared:

“I was surprised and delighted that while he talked to me, he looked at my face (a rare thing for me). He seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about.”

The couple eloped on May 30, 1966, in Ringgold, Georgia, in a private ceremony attended by Parton’s mother, a preacher, and the preacher’s wife.

Dean ran a paving company businessman and actively avoided the public eye, rarely appearing with his wife at industry events.

“A lot of people say there’s no Carl Dean, that he’s just somebody I made up to keep other people off me,” Parton joked in a 1984 interview.

Dean was the subject of one of Parton’s biggest hits, “Jolene.” The singer revealed in a 2008 NPR interview that the song was inspired by a flirty bank clerk who had taken a liking to her husband.

“She got this terrible crush on my husband, and he just loved going to the bank because she paid him so much attention,” Parton recalled.

Despite Parton’s global fame and Dean’s aversion to publicity, their relationship endured for nearly six decades.

“I always joke and laugh when people ask me what’s the key to my long marriage and lasting love,” Parton told People magazine in 2018. “I always say, ‘Stay gone!’ and there’s a lot of truth to that.”

She also shared that the couple enjoyed simple pleasures together, including road trips in their RV, picnics by the river, and late-night grocery shopping to avoid crowds.

According to Parton’s statement, Dean’s funeral will be a private event attended only by immediate family members. No public memorial has been announced.

Though Dean and Parton never had children, he is survived by his brother and sister.