Diphtheria Outbreak at King’s College Lagos Sparks Concern as Students Hospitalized

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. Former Rivers State Governor Rufus Ada-George has called for peace and restraint amid the state’s ongoing political crisis following a Supreme Court verdict. In Port Harcourt, he urged political actors to avoid inflammatory statements and prioritize the state’s well-being. He warned of the consequences of mismanaged political disputes, referencing historical crises, and emphasized dialogue and compromise as essential for peace. Ada-George also appealed to former governors and lawmakers to unite for stability. His remarks came after the state assembly issued ultimatums to the electoral commission and Governor Siminalayi Fubara regarding the 2025 budget and commissioner nominations.

2. A suspected diphtheria outbreak at King’s College, Lagos, has led to the hospitalization of several students, sparking concerns among parents over the school’s response. Some affected students were treated at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). Parents criticized the school for poor sanitation and delayed action, questioning why students must wear masks if no outbreak was confirmed. WHO officials visited the school on March 8 to educate students on prevention, while the Lagos State Government, WHO, and NCDC held emergency meetings. In response, the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) assured parents that affected students had been isolated, and booster vaccines were being administered. Following the incident, calls for better hygiene, medical facilities, and transparency in Unity schools intensified.

3. The ongoing competition for petrol prices between NNPC and Dangote Refinery has led to significant price reductions, benefiting Nigerians by lowering fuel and transportation costs. Both companies have repeatedly slashed petrol prices, with NNPC reducing prices to N860–N865 per litre after Dangote dropped its ex-depot price to N825 per litre. Industry experts see this as a positive outcome of deregulation, ensuring consumer benefits and preventing a monopoly. However, analysts warn against potential price-fixing by dominant players once smaller marketers are pushed out. Regulators, including NMDPRA and FCCPC, are urged to monitor for anti-competitive practices. Economists predict further price drops, potentially reaching N650–N800 per litre by mid-2025, depending on global oil trends. While the competition benefits consumers now, experts caution that long-term market control by a few players could drive prices up again.

4. The Supreme Court of Nigeria has upheld the death sentence of Sunday Jackson, a farmer from Adamawa State, for killing a Fulani herdsman in an incident widely seen as self-defense. The ruling has triggered public outrage and calls for clemency from Governor Ahmadu Fintiri. In 2015, Jackson was working on his farm when a herdsman invaded his land and attacked him with a knife. Jackson, despite suffering injuries, managed to overpower his attacker, seize the knife, and stab him, resulting in the herdsman’s death. Despite clear evidence of self-defense, the Yola High Court convicted him of culpable homicide in 2021, arguing that he should have fled the scene after disarming his attacker. The Supreme Court’s March 7, 2025 ruling reaffirmed the sentence, sparking criticism of judicial injustice and concerns about self-defense laws in Nigeria. Legal experts, activists, and human rights groups have condemned the verdict as a miscarriage of justice, urging Governor Fintiri to intervene and grant clemency.

5. Bitcoin fell to $80,052, dropping 7% in 24 hours as fears over Trump’s economic policies rattled markets. The crypto market shrank to $2.77T, with Ethereum (-8%), Solana (-7%), and XRP (-7%) also declining. Over $616M in liquidations hit traders, mainly long positions ($540M). CME Bitcoin futures opened lower, adding to volatility. Trump’s comments on “temporary economic pain” fueled caution, with investors comparing the situation to 1980s inflation control measures. Analysts warn of further dips to $78K, while investors shift funds from Solana to Ethereum and BNB Chain amid rising memecoin scams. Traders now await key U.S. inflation data this week for direction.

6. Nigerian actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli has criticized Ghanaian TV stations for broadcasting her movies without permission. In an Instagram post, she threatened legal action, calling it copyright infringement and accusing the Ghana National Film Authority of negligence. She vowed to make the culprits pay, emphasizing the hard work put into her films. Meanwhile, Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has filed an N100 million petition against Queeneth Hilbert for accusing her of snatching colleagues’ boyfriends. Etiko demanded a public apology within 48 hours, denying the claims and calling them a defamatory attempt for material gain.