Did You Protest for Me?” – Speed Darlington Blasts Fans Asking Him to Join ‘Free VDM’ Movement

Nigerian singer and internet personality, Speed Darlington, is not here for fake love and he made that very clear during a recent Instagram live session.

The outspoken artist went off on fans who asked him to join the ongoing protest for the release of controversial activist, VeryDarkMan (VDM), who was reportedly arrested by the EFCC on Friday.

Since then, many young Nigerians have taken to the streets with placards, demanding VDM’s release.

But Speed Darlington wasn’t having it. He reminded fans that when he was once arrested, nobody protested for him so why should he do the same now?

“How many of you protested for me? Did you protest for me? God punish you! You come on my page to disrespect me,” he snapped during the live session. “Your mates are out there hustling and trying to make something of their lives.”

His outburst has sparked mixed reactions online, with some agreeing with him and others calling him out for not standing in solidarity.