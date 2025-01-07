Denilson Igwe Dismisses Mark Angel’s Claim of Losing $3.7 Million in Forex

Popular content creator Denilson Igwe has raised eyebrows over Mark Angel’s recent claim of losing a whopping $3.7 million (about 6 billion naira) in forex trading.

Mark Angel, in a heartfelt Instagram post, described 2024 as the toughest year of his life, revealing the massive financial loss he allegedly suffered.

The revelation garnered him a wave of sympathy from fans and followers, many expressing their support during his trying time.

But Denilson Igwe isn’t buying it.

Taking to Instagram, Denilson seemed to throw shade at Mark’s claim, writing, “Lies na water. Some people are just worse than the devil.”

This isn’t the first time Denilson has called out his former collaborator. In 2024, he accused Mark Angel of diverting the comedy team’s streaming revenue into his personal accounts.

According to Denilson, while Mark was cashing in millions of dollars, other team members were left with peanuts.

