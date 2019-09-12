Dele Momodu reveals only way he would accept Atiku’s defeat

Media Mogul, Dele Momodu has reacted to the Presidential Election Tribunal judgment that dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its candidate Atiku Abubakar challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 election.

The Justice Mohammed Garba-led Tribunal had earlier dismissed Atiku and PDP petition in its entirety.

President Buhari’s victory in the 2019 presidential election was upheld by tribunal after it dismissed the petition filed by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The court ruled that Buhari was duly elected as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during the presidential election held on 23rd February, 2019.

The tribunal ruled that electronic transfer of results which was the crux of the opposition’s petition did not take place at any level.

Momodu, reacting on his Twitter page explained that he will move on and accept Atiku’s defeat in peace when “Supreme Court gives better interpretation to the petitions.”

The media mogul added that he is not surprised by the presidential Tribunal judgement which upheld Buhari’s victory.

Momodu on his Twitter page wrote: “I will be most happy and impressed if the Supreme Court can give a better interpretation to things so obvious and if they don’t, I will move on in peace.

“Experience is the best teacher, Our country is too complex and complicated. If MKO ABIOLA could be turned from the winner to a prisoner, nothing can shock me again. Presidential Tribunal judgement.”