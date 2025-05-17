Davido Performs Best Man Duties at Manager Asa Asika’s Star-Studded Traditional Wedding

Afrobeats sensation Davido traded the stage for wedding duties on Saturday, May 17, as he stood proudly beside his longtime manager Asa Asika at his traditional wedding in Lagos.

In a heartwarming show of loyalty, the hitmaker served as a groomsman, actively taking part in the festivities and supporting Asika throughout the celebration. Social media buzzed with clips of Davido assisting the groom, his energy and joy unmistakable.

Sharing a personal moment on Instagram, Davido revealed he was the first to see the engagement ring when Asa popped the question to Leona in September 2024.

The ceremony, which followed the couple’s viral pre-wedding photo drop, drew an intimate crowd of family, close friends, and top names from the entertainment world.