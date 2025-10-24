spot_img
October 24, 2025 - 3:36 PM

Davido Meets French President Macron in Paris, Talks “Visions for a Better World”

EntertainmentCelebsWorld News
— By: Esther Salami

Davido Meets French President Macron in Paris, Talks "Visions for a Better World"
Image Credit: Africa News

Nigerian Afrobeats artist David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Thursday.

 The meeting, which took place at the Élysée Palace, shows Davido’s growing influence beyond his music.

Davido shared photographs from the meeting on his official X (Twitter) account, writing:

“It was an honor meeting @EmmanuelMacron and sharing our visions for a better world.”

However, the singer did not disclose the specific subjects discussed.

The event drew wide attention on social media. Many users celebrated Davido for representing Nigeria internationally. Others expressed mixed views, questioning the relevance of meeting a Western leader at a time when relations between Africa and Europe remain sensitive.

An X user wrote, “You no share give Tinubu make country better, na France president you dey give idea,” while another commented, “You’re embracing someone your fellow African is running away from… read the atmosphere.”

Other comments were supportive, with another X user commenting, “President of French Republic??? That’s crazyyy Wizkid can’t relate.”

Nigerian entrepreneur and well-known ally of the singer Cubana Chief Priest, who was also present at the meeting with Macron, praised the meeting on Instagram.

Ori Ade 2. Presidents in one year. The biggest in Africa & the biggest in Europe… We no meet am for event oh, them invite us come House. Presidency na water,” he wrote, implying the visit was an official engagement rather than a public event.

This is not the first time Davido and President Macron have crossed paths. In 2018, Macron attended a cultural event at The New Afrika Shrine in Lagos, where Davido performed. The visit was part of the French president’s outreach to promote cultural exchange between France and Africa.

Neither Davido’s management nor the French presidency has released further details about the discussions or any planned collaboration.

Esther Salami
Esther Salami
