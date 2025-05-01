Davido Gifts Chioma a 2025 Luxury G-Wagon and $10,000 Cash As She Clocks 30

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke (popularly known as Davido), went all out on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, to celebrate his wife Chioma Adeleke on her 30th birthday with an extravagant party in Lagos, Nigeria.

The event was attended by celebrities, close friends, and family members.

One of the highlights of the evening was a tribute by Davido.

Taking the microphone, he spoke emotionally about his wife, saying, “I can’t even start to explain what you mean to me. You give me strength, you give me life, you give me wisdom. Like my brother said, na only you fit give me hmmmm.”

Davido also gifted Chioma a brand-new 2025 luxury G-Wagon AMG G63 and $10,000 in cash from the car dealer.

The superstar also declared that Chioma is the only woman capable of “taming” him.

This birthday celebration adds to a string of romantic gestures from the singer, including a surprise trip to Jamaica for Chioma’s 29th birthday the previous year, as well as their grand traditional wedding in Lagos, which was attended by industry moguls, dignitaries, and A-list celebrities.

Davido’s public declaration of love for Chioma has been a constant in his career and life. He has often referred to her as his best friend, queen, and confidant, emphasizing how much she has supported him through thick and thin. In his own words, “I will fight anyone who messes with you. Your strength and grace give me the strength to keep going.”

The couple’s relationship has faced its share of challenges, including the tragic loss of their first son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in 2022. However, they have recently welcomed twins in 2023, marking a joyous chapter in their lives