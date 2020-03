Popular music artiste Davido has released the visuals for his new single ‘1 milli’. The track was taken from his second studio album ‘A Good Time’. Produced by Teekay Witty and it features his wife, Chioma (Chef Chi) who spiced up the love visuals.

‘1 milli’ is a song about love and marriage.

You can watch the video below;

A Good Time is the second studio album by Davido. It was released on November 22, 2019, through Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), RCA Records and Sony Music.