Davido Announces Fifth Album 5IVE and Drops New Single Funds

Nigerian music icon David Adeleke, famously known as Davido, is kicking off 2025 with a bang! The superstar has officially announced his fifth studio album, 5IVE, set to drop in 2025.

And as if that wasn’t enough excitement, he’s giving fans a sneak peek with the release of a brand-new single, Funds, released today.

Taking to social media yesterday, December 5, 2024, Davido shared the exciting news, describing the upcoming album as a deeply personal project.

“THE JOURNEY CONTINUES in 2025 with my new album, 5IVE! This one is straight from the heart my story, my truth, my growth,” he wrote.

The project promises to showcase his evolution as an artist and a person, making it a reflective and emotional masterpiece.

To build anticipation, Davido announced he’s dropping Funds, a track featuring Nigeria’s hottest talents, Odumodublvck and Chike.

The single is expected to showcase a fusion of styles, combining Odumodublvck’s fiery rap, Chike’s soulful vocals, and Davido’s signature energy.

“This song is for dreamers and go-getters,” Davido explained. “It’s a taste of what’s to come.”

In a recent interview on The Baller Alert Show, Davido shared his excitement about working with Odumodublvck and Chike.

“Why run away from home when everybody is running there now?” he said, referencing Afrobeats’ global takeover.

Davido went on to call Odumodublvck the “biggest rapper in Nigeria” and compared Chike’s unique appeal to Bryson Tiller, particularly among female fans.

Clearly, these collaborations aren’t just strategic, they’re a celebration of Nigeria’s rich musical talent.

Describing 5IVE as a tribute to those chasing their dreams, Davido continues to cement his place as a global ambassador for Nigerian music.

With Afrobeats dominating charts worldwide, he’s reminding us all why homegrown talent deserves the spotlight.

Funds is available on all streaming platforms! If it’s anything like Davido promises, this album and single are bound to be the soundtrack of 2025.

