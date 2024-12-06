David Sacks Appointed as Trump’s Crypto and AI Policy Leader

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen former PayPal COO David Sacks to oversee U.S. cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence policies.

Trump revealed the decision through his Truth Social platform, signaling a focus on shaping regulatory clarity for the cryptocurrency sector.

Sacks, known for his role in the “PayPal Mafia,” has a track record in tech and venture capital. He co-founded Yammer, which was later sold to Microsoft for $1.2 billion, and Craft Ventures, a fund that supported companies like SpaceX and Reddit.

His long-standing interest in cryptocurrency aligns with his past statements about Bitcoin and Ethereum, which reflect PayPal’s original goals.

While Sacks’ approach to AI policy remains less defined, his preference for reduced government intervention hints at potential shifts from the current administration’s stance.

