Crime Has No Ethnicity, No Religion—Only Criminals

Sahara Reporters recently published a story on the arrest of a suspect, Maduabuchi, over the herdsmen killings in Ebonyi. But instead of focusing on justice, many in the comments section are twisting it into an ethnic issue.

This is dangerous. Crime is not tribal. It is not religious. It is the act of an individual. When we generalize, we don’t solve the problem—we create new ones: division, hate, and misinformation. The truth is, criminals exist in every society, and justice must be served based on facts, not stereotypes.

If we truly want a safer Nigeria, we must stop the blame game and focus on real solutions—stronger security, fair law enforcement, and youth empowerment to prevent crime before it starts. A criminal doesn’t spare his victim because they share the same tribe or faith. Let’s unite against crime, not against each other!

Abu can be reached via danjumaabu3750@gmail. Com or +2348062380296