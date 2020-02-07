Court restrains PDP from conducting congress in Edo

The Edo State High Court, Ekpoma Division, on Thursday, restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from conducting local government congresses scheduled to hold February 8.

In a suit number HEK/9/2020, the court also restrained the 1st defendant, PDP and the 2nd defendant, INEC from announcing, publishing and recognizing the results of the Ward Congresses held Saturday, February 1, 2020, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed.

The applicants, Eruaga Gallant C., Victor Idiakheoa Esq. and Jide Obalowoshe Esq. had filed a Motion Exparte before Justice J.O. Okeaya-Inneh of the High Court, praying the court to restrain the PDP from conducting the forthcoming LG Congresses and not to recognize results of the ward Congresses held Saturday, February 1, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed.

Justice J.O. Okeaya-Inneh said having carefully studied the Motion Exparte, he found them satisfactory hence considering the application.

He said, “I have carefully considered the Motion Exparte before the Court together with Affidavit in support and Affidavit of urgency with the attached exhibits A, A1, B, B2, D and É and the Written of the address of Counsel for the 3 applicants in this motion.

“I find that the Applicants have satisfied the guidelines for the grant of order sought as enjoined in the landmark.

“In view of above, prayers (A), (B) and (C) are hereby granted as stated on the face of the Motion Paper.”

The case has been adjourned to February 24, 2020, for hearing.