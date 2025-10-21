Court Postpones Senator Natasha Trial to November 24

Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja has postponed the trial of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on alleged cybercrime charges to November 24.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin on Monday, October 20, but it was delayed due to a protest led by activist Omoyele Sowore, who was demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

After court activities resumed on Tuesday, the judge fixed November 24 as the new date for the hearing.

Earlier, on September 22, Justice Umar had also adjourned the case after the defence team raised an objection. Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was first arraigned on June 30 on a six-count charge filed by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, Mohammed Abubakar. She was granted bail the same day, and the case was initially set for trial in September.

During the last hearing, when the prosecution lawyer David Kaswe was about to call the first witness, the defence counsel, Ehiogie West-Idahosa (SAN), objected to the court proceeding.

He argued that a notice of preliminary objection had been filed, challenging the court’s jurisdiction to hear the case.

West-Idahosa said the objection was not about the charges themselves but about the alleged misuse of prosecutorial powers by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

He also complained that the defence had not received copies of the prosecution witnesses’ statements.

Although the prosecution wanted the trial to proceed, Justice Umar ruled that the objection must first be resolved before any further action could be taken in the case.