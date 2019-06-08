Countdown to Egypt 2019 AFCON: Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Editions in Retrospect

The fourth edition of the African Cup of Nations was hosted by Ghana from 24 November to 1 December, 1963. Six countries namely, hosts Ghana, United Arab Republic, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Sudan, and Nigeria. Ghana and Nigeria participated for the first time with the latter losing all matches in the tournaments. For the third consecutive time the hosts won the African Cup; Ethiopia in 1959, United Arab Republic in 1962 and Ghana in 1963.

The format changed: two groups of 3 teams each, the winner played the final; the runners-up could only play third place final. Ghana, Ethiopia and Tunisia were drawn in Group A, while Sudan, United Arab Republic and Nigeria featured in Group B.

Ohene Djan Stadium in Accra and Kumasi Sports Stadium were the two venues for the tournament. The final in Accra saw the hosts Ghana winning 3-0 over Sudan, after the first half finished 0-0.

In Group A showed that Ghana 1-1 Tunisia, Ghana 2-0 Ethiopia and Tunisia 2-4 Ethiopia. In Group B; United Arab Republic 6-3 Nigeria, United Arab Republic 2-2 Sudan and Sudan 4-0 Nigeria.

A total of 8 matches were played with 33 goals scored (an average of 4.13 goals per match). The top goal scorer and best player of the tournament was Hassan El-shazly of United Arab Republic with 6 goals.

The 1965 edition of the African Cup of Nations was the fifth edition of the Africa Cup of Nations. It was hosted by Tunisia from 12-21 November, 1965 with 6 participating countries split into group of three, just like the 1963 edition. Ghana retained her title, beating the hosts Tunisia in the final 3-2. Other countries that took part in the tournaments included Senegal, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast and Congo-Leopoldville.

A total of 8 matches were played with an average of 3.88 goals per match. Joint top goal scorers were Ben Acheampong (Ghana), Osei Kofi (Ghana) and Eustache Mangle (Ivory Coast) with 3 goals each.

The 1968 edition of the African Cup of Nations was the sixth edition which was hosted by Ethiopia from 12-21 January, 1968. The field expanded to eight teams, split into two groups of four; the top two teams in each group advanced to the semi finals. Congo-Kinshasa won her first title, beating defending champions Ghana in the final by 1-0.

Prior to this tournament, the African Cup of Nations was held once every three years, following 1968 it was held every two years. The 8 participating teams included Algeria, Congo-Brazzaville, Congo-Kinshasa and hosts Ethiopia all in Group A, while holders Ghana, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Uganda featured in Group B.

In Group A, Ethiopia 2-1 Uganda, Ivory Coast 3-0 Algeria, Ethiopia 1-0 Ivory Coast, Algeria 4-0 Uganda, Ivory Coast 2-1 Uganda, Ethiopia 3-1 Algeria.

In Group B, Ghana2-2 Senegal, Congo-Kinshasa 3-0 Congo-Brazzaville, Senegal 2-1 Congo-Brazzaville, Ghana 2-1 Congo-Kinshasa, Congo-Kinshasa 2-1 Senegal, Ghana 3-1 Congo-Brazzaville.

A total of 52 goals were scored with an average of 3.25 goals per match. Laurent Pokou of Ivory Coast emerged top scorer with 6 goals Kazadi Mwamba was the best player of the tournament.