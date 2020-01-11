Cool tricks you can achieve with food!

Do you believe in magic? When it comes to magic tricks, those having to do with food are often unbelievable. Here is a list of easy tricks that are so cool, they practically seem like real magic. Have a look and get ready to be mesmerized!

Instantly freezes water

Fill the bowl with ice cubes and rock salt. Place water bottle on top of this bowl. Add more ice and rock salt, then let sit for 5 minutes. Remove from ice gently, then knock the bottle on the table and it instantly turns to slushy ice.

Ripe tomatoes Place bananas into a box of unripened tomatoes and then seal it. Store it overnight. Bananas release a lot of ethylene gas that will ripen the tomatoes in just a couple of hours.

Fake or real honey Add a tsp of honey in a bowl. Pour a little warm water into the bowl and swirl. You can see a honeycomb pattern. It is believed to be the genetic memory of the comb!

Clean fruits and veggies Scrub the dirt and pesticides from vegetables and fruits with a mixture of baking soda and water.

Avoid drying up of cake Place slices of bread on the edges of the cake using toothpicks. The bread will prevent the cake from drying up.

Wax remover In a large glass bowl, put an apple. Pour warm water over the apple to remove the wax. These days it has become a common practice to coat apples with wax to make them look attractive.

Soda silver cleaner In a glass, add the tarnished silver ornaments. Pour soda water into the glass. Watch as the acid in soda dissolves the dirt molecules in minutes.

Fluffy egg Beat an egg with a tbsp of sparkling water. It will instantly become fluffy and the omelettes made with it is spongy and tasty!

Longer shelf life of banana In order to store bananas for a longer shelf life, place plastic wrap tightly around the stem of the bunch. You can also use a foil paper to wrap the stem.