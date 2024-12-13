Convocation Speech: Experiencing Radical Change With Resilience And Purpose

At the heart of every institution lies a story that speaks to its foundation, its evolution, and the dreams it holds for the future. Today, as Benue State University (BSU) gathers for its 22nd to 24th Combined Convocation Ceremony, that story is neither static nor unremarkable. It is a narrative of resilience, vision, and collective commitment, a story woven by the hands of leaders, faculty, students, and benefactors who believe in the transformative power of education.

The significance of this occasion cannot be overstated. Thirty-two years ago, a Catholic priest with an unyielding vision, Rev. Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu, laid the cornerstone of this institution. His ambition was both audacious an prophetic. To establish a university that would bring higher education to the doorsteps of Benue State’s teeming populace. Fr. Adasu saw education not as a privilege for the few but as a necessity for the many, a vehicle for empowerment and enlightenment. It is this foundational ethos that continues to propel BSU forward, navigating the complexities of a rapidly evolving world.

Today, the university stands as a beacon to the enduring power of purpose-driven leadership. Successive visitors to the university, Senator George Akume, Senator Gabriel Suswam, Samuel Ortom, and now Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Alia have each etched their marks on its legacy. From infrastructural milestones like the College of Health Sciences and Faculty of Law to policies addressing critical challenges like earned academic allowances, these leaders have demonstrated that governance is most impactful when it prioritizes the common good over fleeting expediencies.

The current Visitor, Rev. Fr. Dr. Alia, embodies this tradition of purpose. A Catholic priest with decades of service, his blueprint for BSU is both ambitious and pragmatic. His vision to expand the university’s physical and academic horizons by exploring sites like Adikpo for a Faculty of Technology and Industrial Studies signals a commitment to growth that is rooted in foresight. But beyond bricks and mortar, Rev. Fr. Dr. Alia’s emphasis on research, accreditation, and the cultivation of a professorial cadre worthy of its name accentuates a deeper ambition. To make BSU a bastion of intellectual rigor and innovation.

At the heart of this institution’s resilience lies the dedication of its faculty and staff. The proactive measures taken to clear outstanding earned allowances and improve welfare are not just administrative decisions; they are investments in the human capital that drives the university’s mission. With these foundations strengthened, BSU has every right to demand excellence, ownership, and productivity from its community.

The journey of this university also mirrors the collective efforts of its partners and stakeholders. The National Universities Commission, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), the Committee of Vice-Chancellors, and the Benue State Assembly have all contributed to shaping BSU into the institution it is today. The figures speak volumes: over ₦4.2 billion expended on infrastructure and over ₦306 million on staff development in the last 18 months alone. These are not mere statistics; they are markers of progress, proof that when resources are directed with clarity of purpose, transformation is inevitable.

As this convocation ceremony celebrates the achievements of BSU’s graduates, it also offers a moment of introspection. Convocation is not merely a ritual to honor the past but a clarion call to imagine the future. The graduates stepping out into the world today carry with them not just degrees but the hopes of a university and a state that believes in their potential to lead, innovate, and inspire.

The words of Abraham Lincoln resonate deeply: “The best way to predict your future is to create it.” BSU, under the pioneering vision of Rev. Fr. Adasu, set out to create a future for its people. Today, that future is being realized in classrooms, research labs, and lecture halls, in the lives of its alumni who are shaping industries and communities.

As this marks the final convocation under the stewardship of Vice-Chancellor Professor Tor Joe Iorapuu, it is a fitting moment to reflect on leadership’s transient yet impactful nature. Leadership, as Professor Iorapuu notes, is akin to a vessel an intermediary between ambition and realization, between the fire of vision and the warmth of outcomes. His tenure has been a testament to this ethos, a journey marked by challenges, grace, and an unwavering commitment to the university’s growth.

The future of BSU is one of boundless potential. It is a future where the lessons of the past serve as a compass, where every graduate becomes an ambassador of the university’s ideals, and where education continues to be a transformative force for individuals and society alike.

To the graduating class, the torch is now in your hands. The world awaits your contributions, your innovations, your courage to chart paths yet unexplored. To BSU’s leadership, faculty, and partners, the journey is far from over. Greatness is not a destination but a continuous pursuit.

Benue State University stands at the threshold of that pursuit a university of first choice, not by happenstance but by design. The future beckons, and with it, the promise of even greater things to come.

Celebrating Academic Milestones: Benue State University’s Combined Convocation

Reflecting on a Thirty-Year Legacy

From humble beginnings in the 1992/93 academic session with 308 students, 149 academic staff, and four faculties, Benue State University (BSU) has grown exponentially. Now boasting 14 faculties, the university marks another milestone with this Combined Convocation ceremony.

Impressive Graduation Figures

During this event, a total of 17,925 degrees and diplomas are being conferred:

– Bachelor’s Degrees:15,101 (44 First-Class graduates)

– Postgraduate Diplomas: 72

– Master’s Degrees: 2,196

– PhD Degrees: 556

Prizes will also be awarded to outstanding students for their academic excellence.

Honorary Doctorate Degrees

Six distinguished individuals, including two posthumously, will be honored:

1. Professor Toyin Falola – Doctor of Letters (D.Litt)

2. Engr. Sylvanus Ghasarah – Doctor of Science (D.Sc)

3. His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Gabriel Torwua Suswam – Doctor of Laws (D.LL)

4. Chief, Barr. Paul Edeh – Doctor of Laws (D.LL)

5. Wanteregh Paul Iyorpuu Unongo (Posthumous) – Doctor of Letters (D.Litt)

6. Lt. Colonel Joseph Akaahan (Posthumous) Doctor of Laws (D.LL)

The decision to award six honorary degrees is justified by the combined nature of this convocation.

Academic Growth and Achievements

The Vice-Chancellor focused on several accomplishments, including:

– The establishment of four new faculties: Pharmaceutical Sciences, Architecture, Technology and Industrial Studies, and Media and Communication Studies.

– A remarkable 99.9% success rate in program accreditation, with 29 programs receiving full accreditation.

Research and Innovation

BSU’s research strides are notable, particularly through the Centre for Food Technology and Research (CEFTER):

– International collaborations with institutions in the UK, USA, Germany, and more.

– A World Bank-funded Centre for Food Technology and Innovation Complex.

– Advanced equipment valued at ₦500 million from the Seedings Lab grant, including a surgical microscope for BSUTH.

Excellence in Student Performance

BSU students continue to shine in national competitions, including victories in law, leadership, and essay contests.

Notable achievements:

– Mkorna Paul Ahon and Ameh Innocent Saint won the Eyitayo Dada National Lawson Essay Competition.

– Gabriel Shima Aondofa was elected National President of the Law Students Association of Nigeria.

Improved Academic Processes

The university has significantly reduced delays in result processing and transcript issuance, fostering a more efficient academic environment.

Looking Ahead

As the Vice Chancellor enters the final year of his tenure, he emphasizes a commitment to sustaining BSU’s growth trajectory and further solidifying its place as a university of first choice for prospective students.

Convocation Address by the Vice-Chancellor, Benue State University

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is with immense pride and gratitude that I address you on this auspicious occasion of the 22nd, 23rd, and 24th Combined Convocation Ceremonies of Benue State University (BSU). Today, we not only celebrate the academic achievements of our students but also reaffirm our collective commitment to excellence, innovation, and service to humanity.

Empowering Students for Leadership and Governance.

At the heart of this administration’s mission is the recognition that students are not just the future, they are the present. Their active participation in the governance of our university is a cornerstone of our strategy to build a thriving academic community.

Management has deliberately ensured that students are central to all major university activities, including this convocation exercise. Beyond academics, our focus has been on promoting a culture of civic responsibility and leadership. The introduction of the electronic voting system for Student Union Elections in 2021 marked a pivotal moment. This innovation has redefined justice in student governance, ensuring inclusivity and representation.

Through this system, we achieved remarkable milestones:

– The election of Miss Agatha Soohemba Aker, the first female SU President in BSU’s history, and a graduate of the Faculty of Law.

– The election of Oyi Samuel Alechenu, the first Idoma student to hold the position of SU President.

These achievements are not mere symbols but powerful statements about BSU’s commitment to empowering our students as leaders who will drive societal change and governance reform in Nigeria.

As we celebrate this momentous occasion, it is clear that Benue State University stands on the cusp of a new era an era defined by innovation, inclusivity, and relentless pursuit of excellence. This convocation is not just a milestone; it is a springboard for the future.

To the graduates, you are the embodiment of our collective aspirations. Go forth with courage, resilience, and a commitment to make the world a better place. To our faculty, staff, partners, and stakeholders, let us continue to strive together, driven by the vision of our founding father, Rev. Fr. Moses Adasu, to ensure that BSU remains a beacon of hope and progress for generations to come.

As we mark the end of one chapter and the beginning of another, let us be guided by the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson: “What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.”

Together, we shall build on the legacy of this great institution and forge a future filled with boundless possibilities. Congratulations to the Class of 2024, and may the road ahead be filled with success, fulfillment, and lasting impact.

Thank you.

Speech Delivered by Professor Joe Tor Iorapuu KSM,fsonta,fnipr

Reported by Stephanie Shaakaa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...