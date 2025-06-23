Coalition: Obi Allies Move To Join New Party, ADA

A political group aligned with Peter Obi, the People’s Organic Movement (POM), has formally applied to join the coalition led by Dr. Umar Ardo, which is working to establish a new political party—All Democratic Alliance (ADA).

In a letter dated June 22, 2025, signed by POM’s National Chairman, Citizen Eliashib Ime-James, the group expressed interest in merging with the coalition, citing shared values and a common vision for Nigeria’s future.

“We believe that this development presents an opportunity for like-minded individuals and groups to come together and build a strong, progressive political force that can effectively challenge the status quo,” the letter stated.

POM described itself as a grassroots-driven movement advocating social justice, economic development, and good governance.

However, the extent of POM’s direct ties to Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, remains unclear.

A response from the Obidient Movement the umbrella body for Obi’s supporters was still pending at the time of this report.

POM has requested a formal meeting with Dr. Ardo’s team to discuss its potential membership and next steps in building what it calls “a more inclusive political movement.”