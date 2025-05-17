Chris Brown in Jail for Assault

American singer, songwriter, and dancer Chris Brown is currently on trial in a court in Manchester for alleged assault.

Yesterday, Justice Joanne Hirst denied him bail, citing that the case is bigger than the jurisdiction of the magistrate’s court and is being transferred to the Southwark Crown Court in London.

Chris Brown was arrested on Thursday at the Lowry Hotel in Salford; the arrest was due to an alleged bottle attack that happened in 2023 at Tape nightclub in Mayfair.

The artist is now facing charges of causing grievous bodily harm and also attacking music executive Abe Diaw with a bottle.

The music executive has since filed a lawsuit and is asking for $16 million in damages and all loses caused by the attack.