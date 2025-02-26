Chinese Robot Lifts 132 Pounds, Pushing Humanoid Limits

A new humanoid robot from China has caught attention for its ability to lift up to 132 pounds (60 kilograms), a feat uncommon for robots designed in human form.

The machine, known as the “Labourer” series, was developed by Wuhan Glory Road Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

It stands 5.9 feet (1.8 meters) tall and weighs 209 pounds (95 kilograms).

The robot uses a unique motion control system that allows it to carry loads between 88 and 132 pounds (40 and 60 kilograms) while maintaining a stable, straight-legged walk.

Engineers recently tested its strength, balance, and durability, hinting at its potential use in factories and warehouses.

Its frame appears to be built for heavy-duty tasks, with advanced sensors and cameras embedded in its head for navigation and control.

Compared to other humanoid robots, the “Laborer” series shows greater lifting power.

While U.S.-based Apptronik’s Apollo and Figure 2 can only lift around 55 pounds (24-25 kilograms), this Chinese robot doubles their capacity.

However, industrial robots like KUKA’s Titan still outperform humanoids, handling loads of over 2,200 pounds (1,000 kilograms).

One of the biggest challenges for humanoid robots is maintaining balance while lifting heavy objects. Unlike fixed robotic arms, these machines must distribute weight efficiently to avoid falling.

Developers continue refining the “Laborer” series to ensure it can handle heavy loads without losing stability.

China has long been a leader in industrial robotics, and this new development suggests a growing focus on humanoid designs for practical use.

If successful, robots like the “Labourer” series could become more common in manufacturing and logistics, performing tasks that require both strength and flexibility.