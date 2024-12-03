CHAPOL Vows Commitment to Battling Moral Decadence in Anambra Schools

The Anambra State Command of Chaplain Corps Policing Explorer (CHAPOL) has called for all hands to be on deck for moral impact on students and pupils for a better society.

The State Commandant, Mr. Joseph Ekwunife, made the call during its 10th Annual Conference held at the Prof Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre.

He said CHAPOL has, for the past eleven years, assisted in fighting social vices and moral decadence in schools through mentorship and character reformation, thereby bringing about changes.

“Our commitment to fighting social vices, moral decadence in schools is unwavering. We call for collective efforts towards instilling moral values in students and pupils in the state,” he stated.

In his remarks, the State Governor, Governor Chukwuma Soludo, appreciated CHAPOL for consistently discharging its responsibilities.

Soludo, represented by the Managing Director of Anambra State Civic and Social Reformation Office, Sir Chuka Nnabuife, called for the extension of its operations.

As a guest lecturer, Maxwell Okoye emphasized the role of parents and teachers in ensuring youths have high moral standards through sound leadership.

“Parents and schools have a great task in ensuring that youths have high moral standards through sound leadership. Federal Government has set up a Presidential Committee Against social vices,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...