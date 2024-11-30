CBN to Prioritise Open Banking, Contactless Payments and Regulatory Sandbox in 2025

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced key projects for 2025, with the goal of developing the nation’s financial services industry.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso discussed plans to expand the regulatory sandbox, encourage contactless payment methods, and implement the open banking framework during his remarks at the Bankers’ Committee Annual Dinner on November 29, 2024.

He pointed out that these programs are essential to improving Nigeria’s payment environment and expanding financial inclusion.

CBN’s Principal Projects

According to Cardoso, “We will prioritize initiatives in 2025, such as expanding our regulatory sandbox, advancing contactless payment systems, and implementing our open banking framework.”

Additionally, we will issue revised guidelines for agency banking and continue to strengthen electronic payment channels.”

Open Banking:

One of the main priorities for the upcoming year, according to Cardoso, is the implementation of the open banking system.

Open banking, by facilitating the safe exchange of financial data between banks and outside service providers, is anticipated to encourage innovation and open up new opportunities in the financial technology (fintech) sector.

Nigeria’s implementation of this framework is expected to spur the creation of new financial products, boost service delivery, and improve consumer experience throughout the industry, as open banking gains popularity worldwide.

Promoting Contactless Transactions:

In 2025, the CBN intends to develop contactless payment solutions as part of its goal for a more seamless payment system.

Cardoso underlined the importance of keeping up with global trends, since contactless payment methods are quickly taking over in retail transactions.

The program is anticipated to accelerate the adoption of contemporary payment technology, shorten transaction times, and encourage cashless transactions—especially among Nigeria’s increasingly youthful and technologically literate populace.

Regulatory Innovation Sandbox:

Cardoso also revealed intentions to deepen the CBN’s regulatory sandbox, a regulated setting where fintech firms can test new products while the regulator watches.

The sandbox extension is anticipated to stimulate new solutions in fields like blockchain, AI, and digital currencies, which will be tested by major financial institutions and startups.

In 2025, strengthening the resilience of Nigeria’s electronic payment system will be another top objective for the CBN.

In order to promote a more cashless economy and guarantee resistance against cyber threats, Cardoso emphasised the significance of fortifying these channels.

Updated Agency Banking Policies

Additionally, the CBN will release updated rules for agency banking, which is a vital instrument for providing financial services to rural and underprivileged areas. In order to guarantee that agency banking networks continue to be a dependable conduit for financial inclusion, Cardoso clarified that these upgrades are intended to improve their operational effectiveness and security.

The projects listed are in keeping with the CBN’s overarching goal of developing a contemporary, robust, and inclusive financial system. The apex bank aims to establish Nigeria as a pioneer in digital finance in Africa by giving priority to innovation, regulatory developments, and infrastructural improvements.

