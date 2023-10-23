CAF and PUMA reveal AFCON 2023 Official match ball

CAF and PUMA have unveiled the 2023 official AFCON official match ball named “POKOU” – which will be used all through the tournament next year in Cote D’Isidore.

According to CAF, the Official match ball, POKOU, is named after Ivorian legendary forward Laurent Pokou, a doyen of African football whose five goals in the 6-1 victory over Ethiopia at the 1970 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations remains a record in the Finals of the competition.

The son of Pokou, Erwin, during the final draw launched the ball that features the three main colours of the Cote d’Ivoire flag – white, orange and green, whilst incorporating the latest technology that will revolutionize the game on the continent and beyond.

“This is an emotional moment for my family. It is a great honour bestowed on my late father, who gave his life to Ivorian football, to have the official match ball for a tournament taking place in no other place than Cote d’Ivoire named after him.

“The family appreciates the efforts by CAF and the Local Organizing Committee (COCAN) to celebrate heroes and heroines to motivate and inspire future generations to follow in their exemplary steps,” Erwan said.

