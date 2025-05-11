Burkina Faso Forging Stronger Partnership With Russia

Burkina Faso and Russia traded phrases, after the symbolic Victory Day military parade held on May 9th in the Kremlin, to fight growing terrorism and widespread in the West African Sahel region, an elongated landlocked territory located between North Africa (Maghreb) and West Africa,

During the bilateral talks in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin with Burkina Faso’s President, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, agreed on coordinated strategy and unite forses by a common goal of fighting terrorism and extremism.

“We will continue to help the Republic in restoring the rule of law and constitutional order and to assist in suppressing the radical groups that are still active in certain parts of Burkina Faso,” Putin emphasized during the meeting.

Over the past two years, Russia and Burkina Faso have made significant progress in expanding mutually beneficial cooperation across various areas. In late 2023, the Russian Embassy in Ouagadougou resumed its operations. A regular political dialogue was established.

Even though bilateral trade remains modest, it is nonetheless on the rise, which is a promising trend that should, of course, be encouraged. Russia and Burkina Faso will work together to further strengthen economic ties and diversify mutual trade.

The Burkina Faso Economic Days in Russia in October 2024, which were attended by a high-ranking Burkinabe delegation headed by the Prime Minister, were beneficial in this regard.

Work is under way to create an intergovernmental commission. A dedicated working group was formed in late 2024.

Russia will continue to help Burkina Faso by training national personnel. The Russian government scholarship quota for Burkinabe citizens has been more than doubled for the 2024–2025 academic year. This year, Russia is prepared to take 27 more students. The tuition will be covered from Russia’s federal budget. In all, about 3,500 students from Burkina Faso received their education in Russia.

Cultural and humanitarian ties have been promoted since 2024 by the Ouagadougou-based Russia House, which offers Russian language classes, among others.

Cooperation in healthcare and sanitation holds a lot of promise. On April 24–25, Ms Popova visited Ouagadougou. Russia is ready to carry out joint scientific research, develop laboratory infrastructure, and train specialists.

Russia prioritises humanitarian aid to Burkina Faso as well. Last year, it shipped to Burkina Faso 25,000 tonnes of wheat free of charge. This May, a large shipment of other foods will arrive in Ouagadougou.

Moscow appreciates close coordination with Burkina Faso in the international arena, including at the United Nations and other international organisations. Consultations between Russia and the Confederation of Sahel States have become a valuable new cooperation format. The first such meeting took place at the level of foreign ministers in Moscow in April.

President of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré was in the Kremlin, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Captain Traoré expressed gratitude for the invitation, indicated the possibility for an increased bilateral cooperation and its exponential development.

For better or for worse, Captain Traoré understands that in addition to defence and security, and coordinating joint armed forces to fight against growing terrorism, there is the necessity to develop own production, industry and engineering because it is very important for Africa.

Captain Traoré pointed to that fact that having a strong army, involves, which is utterly important, to build and train staff. In Africa, there are a lot of expectations, in terms of the need for military equipment and hardware. “We would like to ask for help, and the main thing you can help us with is the transfer of technology and know-how, and share experience,” finally stressed Captain Traoré.

Broadly, Moscow has been laying the foundations for its military deployment in Burkina Faso and negotiating with Chad, Mali and Niger to become key military partners in the West African region. That elongated region constantly faces frequent threats of terrorism from militant groups, which requires adequate security action measures needed to combat the threats.

With abundant human and natural resources, these West Africa countries are under-developed, usually accusing France and other Western powers for their economic conditions, system of governance and poor policies which largely hinder sustainable development. For decades, greater part of the population impoverished in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger which are located in West Africa.