Buhari’s Swearing-in Snub Portends Uncertainty Ahead – Prof. Jideofor Adibe

President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice President, Yemi Osinbajo was on Wednesday May 29, 2019 sworn in for a second term at the Eagle Square in Abuja. Just like every other inauguration, a speech was expected from his Excellency but none was given.

This act has raised a lot of questions and reactions amongst Nigerians including the fact that former heads of states and political stake holders were not present at the inauguration.

Professor Jideofor Adibe, a Professor of Political Science and International Relations at the Nasarawa State University and Newspaper columnist in an interview with Arise News gives his take on the events of the Inauguration Day Ceremony.