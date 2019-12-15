A former member of the House of Representatives from Plateau State, Hon. Bitrus Kaze, has declared that the President Muhammadu Buhari “civilian dictatorship” has inflicted maximum damage on the country’s image among the global committee of democratic nations.

The former lawmaker also said before leaving the National Assembly in 2015, he had warned the then-incoming 8th National Assembly to be weary of Buhari, considering his “paucity of tolerance especially with respect to national democratic institutions”.

Kaze disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

It would be recalled that Punch Newspaper in its editorial published on Wednesday criticized the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for its disobedience to court orders.

But Kaze while reacting, said, “I cannot agree less with the Punch newspaper for stating the obvious; Major General Muhammadu Buhari’s civilian dictatorship has inflicted maximum damage on Nigeria’s image among the global committee of democratic nations.

According to him, “Even before leaving the National Assembly, I had cause to warn the then in-coming 8th National Assembly to be weary of General Muhammadu Buhari, considering his paucity of tolerance especially with respect to national democratic institutions.

“Unfortunately, it would appear that the 9th National Assembly is led by presiding officers who belong the Buhari tag-team alongside the cabal, hence the increasing attempt at reducing our national parliament to a rubber stamp”, he lamented.

“If the President described members of his cabinet as noise makers, if under the ex-military General the Mace of the Senate was recklessly removed during session, what makes anybody to think that he would spare the Judiciary?