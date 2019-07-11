Buhari, PDP, Lawan Hail Victorious Super Eagles

President Muhammadu Buhari, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Senate President, have congratulated the Super Eagles for their spectacular outing on Wednesday, which saw them defeat their South African counterparts to move on to the semi finals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria defeated South Africa 2-1.

In a congratulatory message to the team, the President, through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said that the mission of having the trophy in our hands for the fourth time is almost accomplished for the high-flying Eagles.

He therefore urged the team and their handlers to remain focused and disciplined to scale the remaining two hurdles to clinching the trophy.

Buhari assured the players that Nigerians were praying for them to get to the finals of the tournament, “knowing that the taste of victory is sweet,” adding “What they have achieved so far is pleasing to Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnic, religious or political inclination.’’

In its message issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP noted that the victory was a “definite pointer” that with collective commitment and patriotism of citizens, Nigeria would definitely overcome her challenges.

He added that the unity and solidarity exhibited by Nigerians, from all divides, in supporting the team, showed that Nigeria compatriots truly love their nation and are willing to work together notwithstanding the forces seeking to divide them.

“The party urges Nigerians not to relent in their prayers for the team as they continue in their established determination to lift the trophy and bring glory to our nation at the end of the tournament.”

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, in a statement said the victory of the eagles had reinforced the confidence of Nigerians in the team to win the trophy.