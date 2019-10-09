Buhari orders stoppage of salary for some civil servants

Workers yet to be captured under the Federal Government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform risk not being paid by the end of October 2019.

This was revealed by President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2020 budget presentation to the joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

President Buhari stated that a directive has been issued to stop the salary of any Federal Government in a bid to manage personnel cost.

“We shall also sustain our efforts in managing personnel costs.

“Accordingly, I have directed the stoppage of the salary of any Federal Government staff that is not captured on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform by the end of October 2019.”

He added that strict compliance has been issued to all government agencies as regards fresh recruitment and severe sanctions will be issued to erring agencies.

“All agencies must obtain the necessary approvals before embarking on any fresh recruitment and any contraventions of these directives shall attract severe sanctions.”