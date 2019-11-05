President Buhari appoints Sarah Alade Special Adviser On Finance and Economy 

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr (Mrs) Sarah Omotunde Alade, as Special Adviser to the President on Finance and the Economy, domiciled in the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

Dr. Alade, who holds BSc (Economics) and PhD in Management Science (Operations Research), retired from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as Deputy Governor in 2017 after spending 23 years in the apex bank.

Alade was appointed director of the Banking Operations Department in May 2004. In that capacity, she served as chairman of the board of directors of the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) as well as secretary of the National Payments System Committee (NPSC)

She had also acted briefly in 2014 as the CBN Governor.