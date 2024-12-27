BudgIT: Agric Road and Electrification Projects Total N18 Billion

Agricultural access road construction and electrical installations cost N17.98 billion in 2024, according to a report on federal spending.

BudgIT’s accountability platform GovSpend provided the data, which was centred on Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security spending.

In order to improve rural infrastructure and increase agricultural output, it highlighted large investments in solar street light installations and road development.

In Kano State, the majority of the monies were used for urgent road construction projects.

Adb Valleyfield Nig Ltd received N920.17 million for the 4km Kungu-Yatsi road, Amk Visible Solution Nig Ltd received N769.95 million for Phase 2 of the 3.7km Lamba-Limami road, and Sai Salamun Nig Ltd received N905.62 million for the 4km Gama Quarters road in Nasarawa.

Chilkoa Nigeria Limited received N758.27 million for the 3.6-kilometer Jankasa-Beguwa road, while M S T Wada Nig Ltd received N1.15 billion for the Otuo-Ikhin road in Edo State.

Significant costs were also incurred by solar streetlight installation projects, such as N573.54 million for installations in Kaoje and Ambursa, Kebbi State, to M3 JW Ltd; N766.71 million for solar streetlights in rural Kano communities to Geostrata Wireless Services Ltd; and N712.78 million for solar streetlights in Kunci and Bichi to Delicom Nigeria Limited.

With several road development projects and solar streetlight installations throughout its local government areas, Kano State emerged as the project’s main benefactor.

Notable projects include the 7km Daddo-Yallami road, which was handled by Stocktome Technology Ltd. at a cost of N1.19 billion, and the 6km Yartsamiya-Kamtakara road, which was finished by Aj & Kaz Enterprises Nig Ltd. at a cost of N1.15 billion.

The majority of the funds went to Kano State, but other states also profited. Kwara State received N577.43 million for the installation of streetlights in Ilorin East, while Edo State spent N1.15 billion on road reconstruction.

Under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project, the Federal Government partnered with the World Bank to provide $600 million for the rehabilitation of 200,000 kilometres of rural roads.

The World Bank gave $500 million, and the federal and state governments matched that amount with $100 million, according to Sen. Aliyu Abdullahi, Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security.

According to Abdullahi, “eighty percent of 200,000 km of rural roads are impassable, negatively affecting economic activities in rural areas.”

He went on to say, “This partnership with the World Bank has been so effective that practically every state has asked to be onboarded in order to take advantage of the accomplishments of this initiative. But as we proceed, sustainability factors need to be included.

The proposed allocations in the 2025 Appropriation Bill demonstrate the government’s commitment to rural development. These include N1 billion for the electrification of agro and rural industrial communities in two geopolitical zones (new), N3.59 billion for the ongoing construction of feeder roads in rural communities across the six geopolitical zones, and N2 billion for the provision and installation of solar-powered streetlights in rural communities across the six geopolitical zones.

The Federal Government’s emphasis on solving issues related to rural development was emphasised in the report. It is anticipated that improved access roads and dependable energy will increase agricultural trade and improve rural livelihoods.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...