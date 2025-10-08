spot_img
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Anambra First Lady Advocates Early Detection to Reduce Disease Impact

HealthNews
— By: Kenechukwu Ofomah

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Anambra First Lady advocates early detection to reduce disease impact
Wife of Anambra State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo

The Wife of the Anambra State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, has described cancer as a ‘generational threat’ that must be collectively fought, to end its persistent claim of the lives of women every year.

Soludo, founder of the Healthy Living initiative, gave the view in a statement on Wednesday to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, observed every October.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month (NBCAM), is an annual international health campaign organized by major breast cancer charities every October to increase awareness of the disease and raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure.

According to Dr Soludo, it is worrisome that despite the increased awareness in society, there is still a spike in cases of breast cancer and other forms of the disease.

She noted that early detection remains the most effective way to treat and reduce the impact of breast cancer.

“The statistics are alarming, but we can all play our part to reduce the impact.

“The two major steps are to learn how to perform self-examinations regularly and to go for periodic screenings in reputable hospitals,” she said.

Soludo noted that while October is globally recognised as a time to promote breast cancer awareness, the commitment to combating the disease should go beyond the commemorative period.

“We must do more as concerned stakeholders to strengthen awareness and extend cancer education to every community,” she said.

She also reaffirmed her commitment to promoting healthy living among women through her pet project, Healthy Living initiative.

The Anambra First Lady’s Healthy Living project focuses on wellness education, nutrition, and preventive health care.

Previous article
The Coming-of-age Vision
Next article
Estranged Realities: Israel and the Global Sumud Flotilla
Kenechukwu Ofomah
Kenechukwu Ofomah
