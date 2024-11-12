BREAKING: Pensioners Protest Over Delay in Accrued Pension Rights

Federal government pensioners in Abuja have protested outside the Ministry of Finance over delays in receiving their accrued pension benefits.

Led by Comrade Sylva Nwaiwu, National Chairman of the National Union of Contributory Pensioners, they are demanding the immediate release of their entitlements.

These benefits, earned under the old pension system before the 2004 Contributory Pension Scheme, should have been transferred to Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) for retirees to access.

Nwaiwu pointed out that many pensioners, some retired since 2003, are still waiting for their funds to be transferred and made accessible through the Pension Administration System (PASS).

