October 15, 2025 - 3:18 PM

BREAKING: PDP Bleeds Again as Gov Diri, 22 Lawmakers Defect to APC

PoliticsNews
— By: Pius Kadon

Group Pressures Diri To Revenge 2015 Injustice Done To Jonathan 
Governor Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), marking a major political shake-up in the South-South.

The governor’s resignation, announced on Tuesday, October 15, comes barely 24 hours after Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, also dumped the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a dramatic twist, the Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly and 22 lawmakers have followed Diri’s footsteps, resigning en masse from the opposition party.

The News Chronicle gathered that Diri is on the verge of joining the APC, a move seen as part of a growing wave of defections strengthening the ruling party’s hold across the country.

