BREAKING: Oluwatimileyin Ajayi Sentenced to Death for Killing NYSC Member

A High Court in Lafia has sentenced gospel singer Oluwatimileyin “Timileyin” Ajayi to death by hanging for the brutal murder and dismemberment of 24-year-old NYSC member Salome Adaidu.

Justice Simon Aboki delivered the verdict on Wednesday, finding Ajayi guilty of culpable homicide under Section 221 of the Northern Nigeria Penal Code.

Ajayi killed Adaidu at his Papalana, New Karshi residence on January 12, 2025, and was caught attempting to dispose of her severed body a crime that shocked the nation.

During the trial, Ajayi, often seen clutching a Bible and praying in court, maintained his innocence despite overwhelming evidence. His conviction followed months of emotional proceedings and tight security.

Adaidu, who was serving with Nicon Insurance in Abuja, was buried on January 14 amid public outrage and national grief.