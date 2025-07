Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has died at the age of 90.

He reportedly passed away in the early hours of Monday, amid celebrations marking his 90th birthday and first coronation anniversary.

Oba Olakulehin was officially installed as the 43rd Olubadan on July 12, 2024, by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.