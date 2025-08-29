BREAKING: Mourinho Parts Ways with Fenerbahce After Champions League Exit

Just over a year after taking charge, Jose Mourinho has left Fenerbahçe; the decision came just two days after the Turkish club’s Champions League playoff defeat to Benfica.

In a statement, the club confirmed the report and expressed appreciation for his contributions, as they had both decided to separate.

The News Chronicle learnt that Mourinho’s departure was anticipated after Fenerbahçe failed to qualify for the Champions League group stages, as one of the main goals established during his contract signing.

His departure opens still another chapter in a career distinguished by spectacular success and prominent exits.

Often regarded as one of the top managers in football, Mourinho has accumulated nearly two decades of unmatched success. From leading Porto to a famous Champions League triumph in 2004 to capturing league championships in England, Italy, and Spain, his legacy is recorded in silverware. He famously led Real Madrid to La Liga in 2012, captured the European Cup with Inter Milan in 2010, and secured Chelsea’s first Premier League title in 2005.

More recently, he became the only coach to have won both the Europa Conference League with Roma and the Europa League with Manchester United. achieved victory in all three big European events.

Still, there have been several dismissals along with these successes in Mourinho’s career. Chelsea fired him twice before the conclusion of his agreements; Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Tottenham also abandoned the Portuguese coach. His meticulous attitude, honest character, and persistent pursuit of achievement occasionally conflict with players, boards, and corporate leaders.

Still, his status among the upper crust is not eclipsed by these dismissals. Mourinho’s ability to inspire loyalty from his players, switch teams, and deliver results on the biggest stages guarantees his image remains positive. Few executives equal his knack for producing unforgettable events or his trophy count.

Mourinho, who is 62 years old, is probably not going to gently leave the sport. Clubs looking for a confirmed champion will always take him; his name still carries weight in global football, notwithstanding this most recent setback in Turkey.