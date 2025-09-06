spot_img
September 6, 2025 - 10:54 AM

BREAKING: Gunmen Strike in Dandume, Katsina; Patients, Vehicles Set Ablaze in Ambush

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Kidnappers in Nigeria Demanded N48 Billion, Collected N2.56 Billion in One Year – Report
Bandits

Gunmen launched a deadly attack on Garin Magaji in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina state on Friday night.

 

After shooting several residents, officers of the C-Watch security outfit rushed to the scene and rescued eight injured victims. They were taking them to the hospital when the attackers ambushed the rescue vehicle.

 

A source told The News Chronicle on Saturday that the gunmen opened fire, set the C-Watch vehicle and another car ablaze, and killed the patients who were being transported for treatment.

 

Details later !!!!

 

Okeite and the Rot of Failed Leadership
INEC Takes Voter Registration to the Grassroots in FCT
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

