BREAKING: Gunmen Strike in Dandume, Katsina; Patients, Vehicles Set Ablaze in Ambush

Gunmen launched a deadly attack on Garin Magaji in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina state on Friday night.

After shooting several residents, officers of the C-Watch security outfit rushed to the scene and rescued eight injured victims. They were taking them to the hospital when the attackers ambushed the rescue vehicle.

A source told The News Chronicle on Saturday that the gunmen opened fire, set the C-Watch vehicle and another car ablaze, and killed the patients who were being transported for treatment.

