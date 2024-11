Fuel tanker has exploded in Jigawa State, Nigeria, causing widespread alarm and concern.

The explosion reportedly occurred in a busy area, leading to panic among residents and posing a risk to nearby homes and businesses.

Officials have not yet released information on possible casualties or the full extent of the damage.

Details later !!!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...