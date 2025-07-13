Close Menu
    advert
    Subscribe

    BREAKING: Former President Muhammadu Buhari Dies in London at 81

    0
    By on News
    Buhari's poverty of truth
    Buhari

    Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has died in London, according to a statement released by his former aide, Bashir Ahmad.

    Ahmad confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter), saying:
    “The family of the former president has announced the passing on of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, this afternoon in a clinic in London. May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus. Amin.”

    Buhari, 81, served as Nigeria’s civilian president from 2015 to 2023, following a previous tenure as military ruler from 1983 to 1985. He was known for his tough anti-corruption drive and efforts to revive Africa’s largest economy.

    Funeral details are expected to be announced by the family in line with Islamic traditions.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.