BREAKING: Former President Muhammadu Buhari Dies in London at 81

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has died in London, according to a statement released by his former aide, Bashir Ahmad.

Ahmad confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter), saying:

“The family of the former president has announced the passing on of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, this afternoon in a clinic in London. May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus. Amin.”

Buhari, 81, served as Nigeria’s civilian president from 2015 to 2023, following a previous tenure as military ruler from 1983 to 1985. He was known for his tough anti-corruption drive and efforts to revive Africa’s largest economy.

Funeral details are expected to be announced by the family in line with Islamic traditions.