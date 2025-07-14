BREAKING: FG Declares Tuesday Public Holiday to Honour Late President Buhari

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, July 15, a public holiday in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday in a London hospital after a prolonged illness.

Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo announced the holiday in a statement, following President Bola Tinubu’s approval. He described Buhari as a leader who served Nigeria with “dedication, integrity, and unwavering commitment” to national unity and progress.

The former President will be buried in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State, on Tuesday.

The government urged Nigerians to use the day to reflect on Buhari’s legacy and promote peace, patriotism, and national unity. Flags will fly at half-mast throughout the seven-day mourning period declared by the President.

The FG also extended condolences to Buhari’s family, Katsina State, and all Nigerians.